Kuehne+Nagel and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo launch first zero emission air freight route

To support the industry’s carbon reduction targets, Kuehne+Nagel and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo have launched the first carbon neutral air freight lane between North America and Europe. This forward-looking initiative marks another step towards the commercial deployment of alternative fuel and companies’ commitment to a sustainable future for aviation.

Proactively addressing its carbon footprint, the year-round transportation of all Kuehne+Nagel cargo on board regular AFKLM flights from Los Angeles to Amsterdam will be fully fuelled by SAF. This first carbon-neutral lane underlines the strong sustainability programmes of both partners, Kuehne+Nagel’s Net Zero Carbon programme and AFKLM’s cargo SAF programme, which aim to connect people and goods through sustainable logistics.

Yngve Ruud, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel, responsible for Air Logistics, comments: “The first zero emission route marks the beginning of our journey into CO2 neutral air freight and is another step towards achieving complete carbon neutrality by 2030. At Kuehne+Nagel, we are ready to take leadership and responsibility for the next generation of air transport and encourage our customers and industry colleagues to join us in making sustainable choices available.”

Adriaan den Heijer, Executive Vice President Air France-KLM Cargo and Managing Director Martinair: “The launch of an air cargo SAF programme is an important step in our ambitious sustainability roadmap for the coming years. We are extremely pleased with the willingness and concrete commitment of our partner Kuehne+Nagel to actually shape our common ambition for a more sustainable future. I look forward to other partners joining our SAF programme soon.”

With the chemical and physical characteristics almost identical to those of conventional jet fuel, SAF is the most effective measure the industry has to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. To ensure the lane is fully carbon neutral, all CO2 emissions generated during the production, processing and transportation of SAF will be offset by Kuehne+Nagel supporting carbon reduction projects that carry the highest quality certification currently available: “Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)” and/or “Gold Standard (GS)”.