Join the Climate Adaptation Coalition for climate resilience & adaptation measures

Are you ready and willing to start acting on climate adaptation? The Climate Adaptation Coalition is initiated by Arcadis, Dunea, ING, Stedin, Van Oord, 7Roles & endorsed by EY. These parties are jointly exploring collaboration regarding climate resilience & adaptation measures.

There is no denying anymore, the climate is changing. Despite all agreements worldwide, the global temperature and sea levels are rising, and weather patterns are changing. These changes will and are affecting our assets and our economy, our nature and communities now and in future. They will impact the continuity of organizations and businesses worldwide.

Now is the time to acknowledge the impact of the changing climate and start thinking and acting on the changes that are upon us, both long term and short term. Together we have to take climate adaptive actions now.

We, organizations from different sectors in the Netherlands, joined forces and are willing and ready to start acting on climate adaptation. We want to leverage knowledge and experiences on climate adaptation from different angles and perspectives. We want to inspire, engage and connect others to do the same.

Together we want to learn, prepare for and deal with climate adaptation to help the world and our clients, and to safeguard and grow our business into a resilient future. We do this in a spirit of openness and collaboration, across value chains, sharing best practices and adhering to an open source approach.

We are proud to start making our organizations and businesses more adaptive and invite you to do the same: join us on this journey to a climate resilient world!

