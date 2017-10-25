ING recognised for leadership on climate action

ING was again named to CDP’s Climate A-list of 117 companies leading on climate change action. ING is among 5% of companies participating in CDP’s climate change programme to be featured on the 2017 Climate A-List. This recognises our actions over the last year to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and work towards a low-carbon economy.

CDP is a leading global environmental disclosure platform, using measurement and disclosure to improve the way companies and governments manage environmental risk. It assessed thousands of companies on their environmental performance related to climate change on behalf of 827 investors with over USD 1 trillion in assets.

“We are honoured to once again have our efforts recognised by CDP,” says Chief Operations Officer Roel Louwhoff. “Transparency on climate and environmental performance helps businesses drive the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

ING strives to be a leader in environmental performance. We decreased our total carbon footprint by 27% since 2014, meeting our 2020 CO 2 e emissions target early. We then set a new ambitious target for a 50% reduction by 2020. This is complimented by our commitment to power 100% of ING buildings with renewable electricity by 2020.

Efficient data centres

Our success in meeting environmental targets is partly thanks to work in areas like data centre efficiency. Two of ING’s data centres in the Netherlands have recently reduced energy consumption by up to 60%. This is one reason they received the “Management & Operations (M&O) Stamp of Approval”, one of the industry’s highest recognitions for data centre reliability and efficiency.

Another example of an initiative that contributes to our high climate rankings is our new car leasing policy in the Netherlands, where employees may only opt for lease cars that emit less than 105 grams of CO 2 per kilometre.

The Climate A-List and full company scores are available on CDP’s website: