HEINEKEN: climbing up for the 3rd year in a row in DJSI ranking

HEINEKEN is amongst the highest ranking companies of the beverage sector in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020.

After 2019 and 2018, we again succeeded in improving our ranking from the 6th place in 2019 to the 5th place in 2020, in the Beverage sector. In the Beverage sector 48 companies participated. In all dimensions, Economic, Environment & Social, we increased our total score with the highest one in Environmental and performed best class (100%) in Diversity Policy, Brand Strategy & Sustainability Strategy, Environmental Reporting, Water related risks, (in)direct GHG and Energy Consumption.

We are glad to see that our continuous efforts are paying off and grateful for all of our incredibly driven HEINEKEN colleagues to contribute to our ambition. Achieving real and lasting change is only possible because sustainability is embedded in our business strategy.