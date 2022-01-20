Half a trillion tonnes of virgin materials, our world is only 8.6% circular

The Circularity Gap Report 2022 from Circle Economy highlights the unique role businesses have in accelerating the circular transition. Widespread adoption of circular strategies across all sectors and value chains are needed to tackle the three most pressing challenges of climate crisis, nature loss and mounting inequality.

Tracking the circular transition using metrics and measurements is at the heart of the Circularity Gap Reports. If we don’t measure, we cannot track progress in a meaningful way, nor can we ultimately locate where the most impactful avenues for change are.

Solutions are here: based on data analysis, the Report puts forward 21 circular solutions that can reduce global resource use by 28% and cut global emissions by 39%.

Over the six years between headline-grabbing conferences in the climate calendar, the global economy consumed half a trillion tonnes of virgin materials. This means that between the COP25 in Paris, 2015, where the Paris Agreement was formed and COP26 in Glasgow, 2021, 70% more virgin materials were extracted than what the Earth can safely replenish. This cannot continue—we only have one planet.

In only 50 years, global use of materials has nearly quadrupled—outpacing population growth. In 1972, as the Club of Rome’s report Limits to Growth was published, the world consumed 28.6 billion tonnes. By 2000, this had gone up to 54.9 billion tonnes and as of 2019, it surpassed 100 billion tonnes.

Download the full report (pdf)