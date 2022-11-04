Even if all the existing pledges and national targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are fully achieved, by 2030 we will still not meet the 1.5˚C threshold necessary to avoid an extreme climate crisis. Additional strategies and actions are urgently needed to close the gap. A new paper from PACE, WRI, Chatham House and NREL details current knowledge on the circular economy’s role in helping to avert the climate crisis.

Finding circular economy strategies can:

Complement decarbonisation measures to further reduce emissions,

Support the sustainable scaling of the clean energy transition and;

Enhance adaptation to climate change.

Read more, see the nine calls-to-action and download the paper here.