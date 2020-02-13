Global brands ignoring deforestation caused by commodities they use

World-famous brands selling everything from high fashion to supermarket favourites are ignoring deforestation caused by demand for the commodities they use, reveals Global Canopy’s annual Forest 500 report released today.

Vast areas of tropical forest are being cleared each year to make way for six globally-traded commodities– palm oil, soy, beef, leather, timber and pulp and paper – used in millions of everyday products. Yet, of the leading companies trading these commodities and the financial institutions that finance them, nearly half (242 of 500) have made no public commitment to end deforestation.

They include:

RETAILERS – Internet giant Amazon; the Dutch supermarket chain SPAR, active in 48 countries; and CK Hutchison, the Hong Kong conglomerate whose international store brands include Superdrug and Savers.

FASHION BRANDS – UK-based Capri Holdings, whose brands include Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors; Switzerland’s Bata, the world’s leading shoemaker by volume; Danish clothing company Bestseller, whose Jack & Jones stores are in 38 countries; and US-based TJX Companies whose TJ Maxx and TK Maxx stores operate in nine countries.

FOOD MANUFACTURERS – Tyson Foods, the largest US food company; France’s Groupe Lactalis, the world’s number one cheese manufacturer; and the Japanese manufacturers of Bertolli pasta sauce, Kikkoman soy sauce and Yakult pro-biotic milk drink [1].

MANUFACTURERS – the world’s largest furniture manufacturer, US-based Ashley Furniture; and the world’s largest travel luggage company, Samsonite International, based in Hong Kong.

Report author Sarah Rogerson said: “Many of the world’s best-known brands are complicit in the destruction of tropical forests, which undermines our ability to combat global climate change. They are turning a blind eye to deforestation caused by demand for the commodities they use and failing to publicly recognise their responsibility to act.”

On average an area of tropical forest greater than the size of the Netherlands has been lost every year from 2014 to 2018 as forests are cleared for agriculture, emitting more greenhouse gases than the whole of the EU [2]. The problem made global headlines in 2019 when the Amazon rainforest was devastated by fires, attributed largely to the actions of loggers and farmers [3].

The 2019 Forest 500 report holds to account the 350 companies that produce, trade, use or sell the largest amounts of the six key commodities and the 150 biggest institutions that finance them through bonds, loans and shareholdings. It ranks the strength and implementation of their commitments on deforestation based on publicly available information.

It reveals that 140 companies (40%) and 102 financial institutions (68%), have made no public commitments to prevent deforestation in their supply chains or in the companies they finance. Only 86 companies (25%) and 28 financial institutions (19%) have deforestation commitments relating to all the commodities they produce, source or finance.