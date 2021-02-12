GKN Aerospace in the Netherlands switches to 100% Wind power

GKN Aerospace in the Netherlands has been powered by 100% renewable electricity since the 1st January 2021. This milestone is a significant step on GKN Aerospace’s Net Zero carbon journey, reducing its global CO2 footprint by 8% per year. The green electricity now comes from wind power, which enables GKN Aerospace to report much lower emissions for electricity in the Netherlands.

This switch to renewable electricity is the latest in a series of decarbonisation projects GKN Aerospace has implemented in the Netherlands, including the installation of solar panels at its sites in Papendrecht and Hoogerheide. The company is also continuing to play its part in the reduction of reliance on fossil fuels through the use of geothermal energy to heat and cool its new office in Papendrecht, and the use of electrical company cars for transport of employees across Dutch sites.

John Pritchard President of Business Line Civil Airframe , said: “This is a significant moment for GKN Aerospace. We have a clear goal of net zero carbon emissions, with strict yearly reduction targets, and investing in all-renewable electricity is a great step forward. Manufacturing of aerospace components is energy intensive and we are in a long-term industry, so some changes will not be possible overnight. However, this is a clear demonstration of our commitment to address climate change, scaling up our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint”

“We have many more projects and initiatives planned but this is a key step in our journey towards reducing our carbon footprint in all the countries that we operate.”

Photo Credit Jens Van Hecke