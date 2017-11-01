ExxonMobil Chemical Company Joins The Sustainability Consortium

The Sustainability Consortium (TSC) announced that ExxonMobil Chemical Company has joined as a top-tier member, joining over 100 TSC members working on creating more sustainable products for a more sustainable planet. TSC translates the best sustainability science into business tools that are used all over the world to create more sustainable consumer products.

ExxonMobil Chemical, which has one of the largest manufacturing capacities in the world, will join projects in several active TSC sectors including food, beverage and agriculture, textiles, home and personal care, packaging, electronics and more. Because of its sizable chemical and manufacturing footprint, ExxonMobil Chemical will be active in many of TSC’s sectors and advisory committees.

Euan Murray, TSC Chief Executive, states, “Creating more sustainable consumer products requires the collaboration of companies up and down the supply chain with a common goal. We welcome ExxonMobil as a leader in manufacturing and now a leader in sustainable solutions across the value chain. We look forward to collaborating and learning from the ExxonMobil sustainability team.”

The company is committed to conducting business in a manner that is compatible with the environmental and economic needs of the communities in which it operates, and that protects the safety, security, and health of its employees, those involved with its operations, customers, and the public. In addition, by working together with TSC and other partners, ExxonMobil Chemical will develop broader, innovative solutions to issues such as product safety, food waste, and plastics recycling.

“Sustainability is fundamental to economic growth and prosperity and is deeply embedded in our business line strategies,” said Dave Andrew, vice president of Sustainability, Chemicals and Downstream, for ExxonMobil Chemical Company. “As a leading chemicals company, we believe technology innovation and collaboration will be critical to solve the complex sustainability challenges society is facing globally. We look forward to working with The Sustainability Consortium and its members to accelerate sustainable solutions.”

About TSC

The Sustainability Consortium (TSC) is a global organization transforming the consumer goods industry to deliver more sustainable consumer products. We are dedicated to improving the sustainability of consumer products. Our members and partners include manufacturers, retailers, suppliers, service providers, NGOs, civil society organizations, governmental agencies and academics. Each member brings valuable perspectives and expertise. TSC convenes our diverse stakeholders to work collaboratively to build science-based decision tools and solutions that address sustainability issues that are materially important throughout a product’s supply chain and lifecycle. TSC also offers a portfolio of services to help drive effective implementation. The Sustainability Consortium has more than 100 members and there are over 2,000 users of TSC tools worldwide; it convenes more than 200 global organizations annually over an average of 75 networking opportunities. Formed in 2009, TSC is jointly administered by Arizona State University and the University of Arkansas. It also has a European office at Wageningen University and Research, and a Chinese office in Tianjin, China. For more information visit www.sustainabilityconsortium.org.