Webinar ‘Insights on CSRD and ISSB regulatory developments’

On 25 November 2024, KPMG will host the webinar ‘Insights on CSRD and ISSB developments improvements’. In this webinar, you will gain the latest updates on regulatory developments for both CSRD and ISSB, and practical learnings from first-year reporting to closing gaps and embedding ESG reporting into daily operations.

The very first CSRD reporting year, for FY24 clients, is nearing its end. And we are looking forward to the first CSRD sustainability statements to be published in Q1 FY25.

There is movement on many fronts: companies are engaging with their auditors, working towards limited assurance on their sustainability information.

Companies are (re)designing their infrastructure to deliver on reporting and performance requirements in areas such as emission reductions, water usage and working conditions by closing operational, governance and strategy gaps.

And all of this is happening in the context of a continuously developing regulatory environment.

Subject

In this online session we will provide practical insights focusing on:

Latest updates on the regulatory status: CSRD transposition in EU member states, and things to look out for ISSB and Interoperability with ESRS

Lessons learned from writing the first CSRD sustainability statements

Lessons learned from providing the first year of CSRD assurance Do’s and don’ts for next year’s preparers

Moving from a first CSRD report to integrating sustainability into the organization Designing the infrastructure to deliver on the sustainability goals Critical elements in your project going forward



Speakers

Vera Moll, Host

Director, Sustainability Reporting, KPMG

Marco Frikkee

Partner, Sustainability Reporting, KPMG

Laura Schröder-van Oorschot

Director, Sustainability Reporting, KPMG

External speaker

To be confirmed

More information/register