The Circular Economists Meet-up: Rotterdam

We’re bringing together three very different but connected stories about what circularity looks like when it starts becoming real.

Emma van der Leest is building an early-stage startup around a PFAS substitute made from mycelium, Fungkee Supercoating. Replacing forever chemicals with mushrooms.

is building an early-stage startup around a PFAS substitute made from mycelium, Fungkee Supercoating. Replacing forever chemicals with mushrooms. George Birch founded Oyster Heaven to repopulate the North Sea with oysters. It regenerates marine ecosystems while saving companies money on dredging and coastal defence. Ecology and economics in the same sentence.

founded to repopulate the North Sea with oysters. It regenerates marine ecosystems while saving companies money on dredging and coastal defence. Ecology and economics in the same sentence. Narina Mnatsakanian from Regeneration.VC brings the investor lens.

Together with The Circular Economists Intelligence and WBCSD – World Business Council for Sustainable Development, we’re working on measuring circular impact for investment through the Global Circularity Protocol — not just inside a company’s own walls, but across its entire value chain. If you want to fund circularity, it needs to be measurable.

We’ll close with the question that ties it all together: what does it take for a company like Emma’s or George’s to become investable for a fund like Narina‘s?

Materials. Ecosystems. Capital.

Come and see the complete story from material innovation to ecosystem regeneration to circular investment.

The Van Nelle Fabriek was built in 1931 with workers’ health, light, air and ergonomics designed in from the start. Exactly the right setting for this conversation.

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