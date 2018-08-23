DSM named on Fortune Magazine’s ‘Change the World’ List for third consecutive year and again ranked number 1 globally in sustainability by Sustainalytics

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, again made Fortune Magazine’s 2018 Change the World list, an annual recognition of companies that have a positive social impact through their core business strategy. DSM was featured for the third consecutive year. This week Sustainalytics also recognized DSM when it named the company the leader in ESG (environmental, social and governance) within the chemicals industry for the second year in a row. DSM’s approach as a purpose led company is now widely recognized.

“Being included on Fortune’s ‘Change the World’ list and being ranked number one by Sustainalytics is confirmation that DSM is on the right track. We recently unveiled our new strategy, announcing that we are a company that is purpose led – we want to contribute to improving the world – and performance driven: we are committed to delivering a continued strong performance. These listings by Fortune and Sustainalytics are a strong recognition from the outside world that our company does meaningful things while at the same time creating long-term value,” said Feike Sijbesma, CEO and Chairman of the DSM Managing Board.

The strategy update, entitled “Growth & Value – Purpose led, Performance driven”, will leverage DSM’s strong platform for growth, which is focused on developing innovative solutions that capture opportunities offered by global megatrends and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN, particularly innovations and opportunities that address Nutrition & Health, Climate & Energy and Resources & Circularity.

Fortune Ma gazine highlighted several such innovations including Veramaris, DSM’s joint venture with Evonik, for its breakthrough omega-3 fatty acids made from natural marine algae rather than fish oil from wild caught fish. Developed for animal nutrition applications, Veramaris helps support life below water by reducing impact on ocean resources.

Fortune also praised DSM’s contributions to The Ocean Cleanup, a not-for-profit organization aiming to rid the world’s oceans of plastic through advanced technology. As an official partner of The Ocean Cleanup, DSM supports their mission by sharing facilities, materials knowledge and networks, and by supplying Dyneema®, the world’s strongest fiber™. Fifteen times stronger than steel and extremely suitable for tough marine environments, Dyneema, is used as part of The Ocean Cleanup’s passive drifting system that will naturally move with ocean currents collecting and capturing plastic debris for removal. The system is set to launch from San Francisco Bay into the Great Pacific Garbage Patch on 8 September 2018.

Last year Fortune highlighted the impact of Africa Improved Foods (AIF), DSM’s joint initiative with the Rwandan government and development agencies aimed at boosting the local nutritional food-processing industry. AIF’s Kigali production facility celebrated its one-year anniversary in 2018 and will soon have the capacity to feed two million people. Other solutions recognized by Fortune included POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels and DSM’s potential new feed ingredient for beef and dairy cattle which achieves a 30%-plus reduction in methane emissions without any adverse effects on welfare, feed consumption or performance.

Fortune’s Change the World list is determined by Fortune writers and editors with input from FSG, a nonprofit social-impact consulting firm; the Shared Value Initiative, a global platform for organizations seeking business solutions to social challenges; and Professor Michael E. Porter of Harvard Business School. Companies with annual revenues of $1 billion or more are prioritized and evaluated on several factors: measurable social impact, business results, innovation, and corporate innovation.

Sustainalytics recognized DSM this month as the global leader in ESG (environmental, social and governance) within the chemicals industryfor the second year in a row. DSM ranked number one of 135 companies. The Sustainalytics ranking is especially used by (ESG) investors.