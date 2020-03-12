DSM announces partnership with SABIC and UPM Biofuels to create bio-based Dyneema®

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, and UPM Biofuels, a leading producer of sustainable raw materials, today announced a partnership that will help to reduce the environmental footprint of Dyneema®, the world’s strongest fiber. The collaboration will see Dyneema® transition to bio-based feedstock leveraging SABIC’s ground-breaking TRUCIRCLE™ solutions for certified renewable products. As such, DSM is delivering on its commitment to improve the sustainability footprint of Dyneema®, moving towards a circular, bio-based economy.

In December 2019, DSM announced ambitious sustainability targets for its Dyneema® high performance fibers. This new partnership represents an important step in realizing the goal of sourcing at least 60% of its feedstock from bio-based raw material by 2030. The transition to bio-based feedstock will maintain the unique properties of Dyneema®, enabling customers to adopt a more sustainable solution without compromising process efficiency or final product performance. The Dyneema® bio-based material will be carrying the globally recognized ISCC Plus certification and will not require re-qualification of downstream products. Bio-based Dyneema® will be available from April 2020.

UPM Biofuels produces bio-based feedstock UPM BioVerno from the residue of the pulping process. This is then processed by SABIC to make renewable ethylene under their TRUCIRCLE™ umbrella of solutions. TRUCIRCLE™ includes certified renewable products, specifically resins and chemicals from bio-based feedstock that are not in competition with the food chain and help to reduce carbon emissions. By applying a mass balancing approach[1], DSM is then able to create bio-based Dyneema® fiber that delivers consistent durability and performance with a reduced environmental impact. The new partnership underlines DSM’s commitment to working closely with partners and suppliers to realize a more sustainable value chain.

Wilfrid Gambade, President DSM Protective Materials: “By partnering with SABIC and UPM Biofuels, we are taking the next important step in our sustainability journey, and driving our industry’s transition from conventional to renewable resources. By improving the impact of our materials, together with our partners, we are helping to protect both people and the environment they live in. In this way, we are using our bright science to deliver brighter living.”

Mark Vester, Circular Economy Leader at SABIC, said: “We firmly believe that true collaboration and innovation will drive positive change. With our TRUCIRCLE initiative, we are more committed than ever to closing the loop on used plastics in 2020. We are delighted to be partnering with DSM and UPM Biofuels as a further step towards transforming the value chain and creating a circular, transparent, and sustainable economy.”

Juha Rainio, Sales and Marketing Director at UPM Biofuels: “We are committed to replacing fossil-based feedstocks with renewable ones. This collaboration with SABIC and DSM is an excellent example of a future beyond fossils, which is a key driver for UPM going forward.”