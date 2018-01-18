Canon Medical Systems Corporation receives Green Apple Environmental best practice award

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (former Toshiba Medical) has been awarded the Green Apple Environmental best practice award. The Green Apple awards, a Green Organisation initiative, are part of an annual international campaign to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world. Canon Medical Systems Corporation was proclaimed Gold Winner in the category Innovation, for its Aquilion ONE Genesis CT scanner. The exclusive awards ceremony was held in the Palace of Westminster, London. Awards were presented in various categories, such as Carbon, Energy Efficiency, Manufacturing and Waste management.

The award winning CT Scanner, Aquilion ONE Genesis, is a smaller and lighter Premium CT system than its predecessors, thus requiring less power. Designed for an installation space of just 19 m2, Aquilion ONE Genesis Edition can be installed in most existing CT rooms, avoiding costly renovations. The open Gantry structure with short bore facilitates access from the front and rear of the gantry.

With regard to the exposure dose for the patients, Aquilion ONE Genesis applies the latest dose reduction technologies and reconstruction algorithms, such as PUREViSION detector technology and FIRST. Its advanced detector technology converts almost 100% of incident X-ray photons for maximum dose efficiency. FIRST is the world’s first fully integrated Iterative Reconstruction Technology in Premium CT, resulting in the lowest dose levels technically achievable today.

Henk Zomer, Senior Manager Computed Tomography, says: “It is a great honour for us to receive this award, that shows that Canon Medical’s environmentally innovative products are highly rated internationally. We endeavour to contribute to society with our medical systems while improving the efficiency of medical services, and we vigorously promote our environmental conservation activities.”

“Green Apple Awards” are a prestigious global recognition of environmental best practice issued by “The Green Organisation” – an international, independent, non-profit, non-political, non-activist environment group that was established in 1994 to recognize, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world.