C&A Foundation supports circular fashion initiatives with €1.29 million funding

C&A Foundation’s work to make circular fashion a reality is set to receive a major boost thanks to the approval of five initiatives following the 2017 Request for Proposals (RFP): ‘Bridging the Gap’ Implementation of Circular Economy in the Apparel Sector.

Five pilot initiatives have been selected as part of its open request for proposals to bridge the gap in the implementation of circular business models at all levels of the global apparel value chain. The Bridging the Gap’s partners will receive a combined €1.29 million and their work will complement existing industry initiatives working towards a circular fashion industry, including Fashion for Good, Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular and Global Fashion Agenda’s 2020 Circular Fashion System Commitment.

Circular business models are essential to transforming the fashion industry and creating a system that provides safe and just working conditions, regenerates ecosystems and strengthens economies and communities. However, while many brands and retailers are showing an interest in a circular economy, few are redesigning their business models to make it happen. The key question is how businesses will adopt them for their own company.

Douwe Jan Joustra, Head of Circular Transformation, C&A Foundation, said: “We believe the circular fashion revolution will only happen when we implement circular business models. We are pleased to be supporting these five new partners. The critical practise-based insights they develop and share will bring the industry a significant step towards these new models, moving the discourse on circular fashion from words to action.”