C&A Foundation calls for proposals for bridging the gap in the implementation of circular business models in companies

Circular Apparel

Circular economy thinking is redesigning the apparel industry to make it work for the people and ecosystems it touches. It challenges the industry on its material choices, manufacturing choices, and retail and use choices. A system in which safe materials are used endlessly, water is restored and energy is clean, biodiversity is valued and improved, allows the apparel sector to be a force for good.

The Challenge

The global apparel sector is becoming more open to circular economy on a technical level (i.e. technologies that enable circular apparel such as chemical recycling), as well as on a business model level. The latter is especially important, as it implies a shift from ownership to use so that materials and apparel are provided as a service, not a product to be rapidly discarded. These new business models are fundamental for the systemic change of the sector and will result in better use of materials and support better working conditions.