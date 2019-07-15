Barry Callebaut’s Forever Chocolate leads annual Sustainalytics ranking

Sustainalytics is a company which assesses the sustainability approaches of listed companies. It looks at all the efforts we are currently doing on reaching our Forever Chocolate targets, in addition to other social and governance (i.e. a corporate code of conduct, anti-corruption policy etc.) indicators, and ranks it against the efforts of other participating food companies. These types of assessments respond to a growing interest from investors and societal stakeholders to understand whether sustainability strategies are actually managing supply chain risks and delivering impact.