Arcadis, a global leader delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Stok, a global team of sustainability and decarbonization experts. The partnership adds Stok’s specialist expertise in sustainability, energy and high-performance buildings to Arcadis’ existing advisory, engineering and delivery capabilities, helping clients improve asset performance while managing energy, carbon and infrastructure constraints, with early success in data centers and across real estate portfolios.

The partnership adds Stok’s specialist expertise in sustainability, energy and high-performance buildings to Arcadis’ existing advisory, engineering and delivery capabilities, helping clients improve asset performance while managing energy, carbon and infrastructure priorities, with early success in data centers and in real estate.

The partnership is aimed at markets where decarbonization decisions are closely tied to investment, and particularly relevant to data center, real estate, and other asset-intensive clients, where energy and water use, carbon emissions and long-term asset value are critical in the decision-making process. Data center owners, developers and operators specifically are under a confluence of pressures to deliver energy-intensive assets at pace while managing carbon, water, efficiency and resilience considerations. Drawing on deep experience in digital infrastructure and further strengthened by Arcadis’ acquisition of KUA Group, the Arcadis and Stok partnership is uniquely equipped to address these challenges.

Arcadis and Stok are already collaborating to respond to this market need, including sustainability design guidelines for data centers and decarbonizing real estate portfolios.

The collaboration builds on Arcadis’ existing sustainability and decarbonization capabilities, including its Integrated Sustainability & Compliance offering, while adding specialist depth in high-performance buildings, real estate portfolio decarbonization and program-level delivery.

Together, Arcadis and Stok will support clients from portfolio-level strategy through to engineering, implementation and program delivery, helping organizations prioritize interventions, align sustainability goals with technical design, and scale delivery across complex portfolios.

Josh Nothwang, Global Solutions Director, Integrated Sustainability & Compliance, Arcadis, said: “What we’re seeing with clients is a shift from ambition to accountability. Decarbonization is no longer a parallel workstream – it’s shaping core decisions on capital allocation, asset performance and long-term risk. In energy and asset intensive sectors, we see this clearly in how projects are being designed and built, and how assets perform over time. Clients are making real trade-offs between speed to market, energy demand, cost and long-term value. The challenge is making those decisions consistently across complex portfolios. That’s where combining Stok’s specialist expertise with Arcadis’ capabilities makes a difference.”

Jacob Arlein, CEO, Stok, said: “Many of our clients have ambitious goals and need help translating those into consistent outcomes across their portfolios. That requires deep integration of sustainability across design, engineering and delivery. Particularly in data centers and real estate, where asset performance is tightly linked to energy and infrastructure, decisions made early carry through the entire lifecycle. Our partnership with Arcadis connects strategy with management and technical delivery at global scale.”

Arcadis continues to expand its ecosystem of digital and sustainability partnerships to support clients across the full decarbonization lifecycle. This partnership with Stok adds specialist capability, strengthening Arcadis’ ability to support clients in energy intensive and asset heavy sectors.