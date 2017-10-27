AkzoNobel receives Environment Responsibility Award from Cefic

AkzoNobel has been presented with this year’s Environment Responsibility Award from the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic).

One of three top awards to be announced, the company was recognized for its partnership approach to developing new value chains that enable substantial carbon footprint reductions in energy use. This includes looking at next generation raw materials, delivering value and reducing risk.

“It’s encouraging to see our determined efforts to collaborate and innovate being recognized by Cefic,” said AkzoNobel CEO Thierry Vanlancker. “We have a clear ambition and will continue to develop new ideas and forge new partnerships that help deliver benefits across the value chain.”

Four projects in the Netherlands were singled out to demonstrate AkzoNobel’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility: a 12-year partnership to use bio-steam in Delfzijl; the development of a zero emission public transport system using hydrogen buses in Groningen; a waste-to-chemistry consortium; and a long-term agreement with several partners to purchase power from two new wind farms.

Commenting on the awards, Cefic Director General, Marco Mensink, said: “Continuously striving for the highest standards in safety, health and environment is a priority for our industry. We commend this year’s winners for their efforts and innovative approaches to challenging best practices and finding ways for our industry to keep raising the bar.”

The Cefic awards recognize the top achievers in the EU chemical industry with a particular emphasis on excellence in health, safety and environmental standards. The other two main winners were Solvay SA and Total Refining & Chemicals.

The recognition for AkzoNobel comes just a few weeks after the company was ranked number one on the influential CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) Global Chemical Companies List, which ranks the largest publicly listed chemical companies on business readiness for a low carbon transition. AkzoNobel was also ranked first on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in the Chemicals Industry sector when the 2017 listing was announced in September.