ABN AMRO, Nutreco and José Villalón shortlisted for the 11th Annual Responsible Business Awards 2020

The shortlist for Reuters Events 11th Responsible Business Awards has been announced. The winners will be revealed and celebrated on 8-9 October, during a virtual broadcast to a global audience of over 5,000 senior business executives. The shortlist includes ABN AMRO (D&I Leader Category), Nutreco (Reporting & Transparency Category) and José Villalón (Sustainability Director of Nutreco, Business Leader Category).
“The standard of entry in this year’s Awards has been exceptionally high and the Judges had a hard task of whittling down a list of 500 entries down to just 83 finalists. We’re excited to share the work by these companies at this year’s Awards ceremony,” It’s been a tough task, drawn from just under 500 entries, 83 nominees were finally shortlisted for this year’s Awards,” said Liam Dowd, managing director – sustainable business at Reuters Events and one of this year’s judges.
“Due to Covid-19 we are broadcasting this year’s Awards ceremony as a free-to-attend virtual event and we have the opportunity to bring more attention to these entries and what makes them so innovative via our propriety Awards Showcase Hub.2″