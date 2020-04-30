WBA launches 15 core topics to assess the SDG2000 on social transformation

Today the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA) launched their scoping report with the proposed model for the social transformation. While all companies should support human development through contributing to the 2030 Agenda, they must do it in a responsible way that respects the rights of workers, consumers and the wider community – that is, in a way that leaves no one behind.

All companies must therefore meet basic societal expectations, from respecting human rights to paying living wages and taxes. As part of their model, WBA is developing a set of core social indicators to assess the 2,000 most influential companies globally – across all systems and industries – and will consult on the draft indicators from June to September 2020.

It is proposed that the core social indicators will act as responsible business hurdles. If companies don’t meet them, it will have a material impact on their assessment in subsequent SDG benchmarks. We believe this approach is vital to avoid SDG-washing and to ensure people are at the heart of all SDG transformations.

Proposed core social topics to assess all 2,000 keystone companies

Download the scoping report (pdf)