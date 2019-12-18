UN Global Compact launches the CFO Taskforce for the SDGs

The UN Global Compact is excited to launch the CFO Taskforce for the SDGs — a global taskforce of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) designed to put corporate finance at the centre of the Sustainable Finance agenda to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As the stewards of trillions of dollars in corporate finance, CFOs have a critical role to play in ensuring that companies’ financial strategies are aligned with the SDGs. The CFO Taskforce will give CFOs a platform to collaborate with peers, investors, financial institutions and UN agencies to share ideas, develop new concepts and frameworks, and provide recommendations to unlock private capital and create a market for mainstream SDG investments.

The CFO Taskforce is geared towards companies in the real economy and the financial sector. CFOs will work with business peers on a comprehensive programme of activities to advance the SDGs and create tremendous impact for their companies. These activities include:

Co-creating a guiding framework for SDG-aligned corporate finance and investments

Sharing experiences and best practices on integrating sustainability in corporate finance and investments

Pioneering financial innovation to deploy the capital in a way that maximizes impact

Founding companies