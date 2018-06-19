Thirza Moolenaar wins 2018 Schoemaker-Sustainalytics Business & Human Rights Student Competition

Sustainalytics and the Netherland Committee of Jurists for Human Rights (NJCM) are proud to announce the winner of the Schoemaker-Sustainalytics prize for Business & Human Rights. A second year Master’s student in International Law at Maastricht University, Thirza Moolenaar will complete a paid internship at Sustainalytics where she will work on Human Rights-projects for Sustainalytics’ investor clients.

Her essay, Disclosure and Responsible Corporate Conduct: How the Law can accommodate Transparency of Dutch Public Companies, looks at the role the law can play in increasing transparency by providing more clarity on regulatory disclosure guidelines.

The Schoemaker-Sustainalytics Student Competition on Business and Human Rights is a joint initiative of Sustainalytics and NJCM. Held bi-annually, the competition provides master’s level students an opportunity to conduct research on a topic related to business and human rights while furthering their knowledge of CSR through a paid internship with Sustainalytics.

The competition was launched in 2014 as a tribute to the late Daan Schoemaker. Daan was a human rights expert with Sustainalytics from 2009 until 2012; he served on the board of NJCM in 2009 and became Vice Chair in 2010; and his research on the Ruggie Principles formed part of the Harvard Kennedy School’s course on CSR.