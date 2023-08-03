Starting a Deeptech company is very challenging. Developing complex technology, operating in a complicated ecosystem while accessing the market, raising money ahead of traction and keeping up the spirit for yourself and your growing team requires a high level of ambition, vision, focus and endurance. Because we need these breakthrough technologies to find their way to success through the valley of death Dutch Techleap designed Pole Position. A programme that challenges you and your team on your vision & ambition, market access, business model, leadership & team and funding roadmap. Pole Position is a programme for founders only to level with peers and get challenged by experts and experienced founders that are already ahead of the race. A new round for Pole Position, focused on Greentech, is now open for applicants. Deadline for registration is September 11, 2023.

Pole Position connects you to peers, experienced founders and Techleaps experienced and well-connected community. Together, we work on your challenges while developing a strong roadmap through the valley of death towards your dot on the horizon: a global scale company!

It’s a programme for deeptech founders. You fit the programme best if you want to get challenged, if you need to go from successful pilots towards commercial deployments to get product market fit and if you are speeding up towards series A funding.We select deeptech companies with the potential to scale and that want to have global impact and fit the criteria (in the image) below. The upcoming batch is specifically designed for Deeptech companies with a focus on Greentech. These ventures develop breakthrough products and services that combine advanced hardware and digital technologies – such as advanced materials, photonics & optical technologies, quantum technologies, chemical technologies, nano technology and engineering & fabrication technologies,

Application(s) can range from renewable energy, storage & optimalisation, carbon capture & offset, alternative mobility, climate tracking/mitigation, green materials, aquatech, circular waste management and low-carbon construction.

Constantijn Van Oranje-Nassau (Envoy at Techleap.nl): “Techleap is supporting a strong national deep tech ecosystem. At the core is a community of founders that is ambitious to make an impact at scale.”