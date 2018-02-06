Sustainability Trends for 2018

SustainAbility has identified ten issues for their annual trends review that will have significant impact on global sustainability and the corporate sector in 2018. This year SustainAbility expects to see continued momentum and leadership by companies on climate change, the social equity agenda, freedom of speech, sustainable mobility, and other core issues facing society.

Despite declining leadership by national governments, SustainAbility notifies that we have reached an inflection point on renewable energy due to falling costs, and an increasing number of companies are investing in clean energy and strengthening climate resilience efforts.

