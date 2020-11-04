SHV Energy acquires Energy Efficiency Company EM3 in Ireland

SHV Energy today announces it has acquired a majority stake in the Irish industrial energy efficiency company EM3. As a global distributor of off-grid energy, SHV Energy will now also offer energy efficiency, energy management and sustainability solutions through EM3, delivering cost efficiencies and environmental improvements. EM3 co-founders John Hensey and Donall O’Brien will continue to run the company and remain shareholders.

EM3 brings a wealth of experience which will support the growth of SHV Energy’s renewable solution ambitions. The company has been active in the energy efficiency sector since 2006, and has an exceptionally strong mechanical, process and utility expertise. EM3 customers are typically active in industrial manufacturing in a wide range of sectors such as food, dairy, pharmaceutical, nutrition, healthcare, chemical and engineering. As part of SHV Energy, the company is now in a unique position to accelerate the growth of its global industry efficiency services.

John Hensey and Donall O’Brien, co-founders of EM3: “We are delighted to now be part of SHV Energy. This transaction supports EM3’s ambition to grow its customer base globally, with an unwavering focus on our core expertise: providing innovative energy efficiency solutions to industrial customers.”

Bram Gräber, CEO SHV Energy: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with EM3, and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues and customers into the SHV Energy family. This is an important step into the energy efficiency realm, through which we continue to address changing energy needs and growing demands of customers.”

Now part of SHV Energy, EM3 will continue as independent advisors under its current leadership and a team of 45 full-time energy experts maintaining high levels of operations and customer support. The company will continue to operate out of Charleville, county Cork, in Ireland.