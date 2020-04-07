Shell publishes 2019 Sustainability Report and Payments to Governments data

The 23rd edition of the Sustainability Report outlines Shell’s approach to sustainability and describes its social, safety and environmental performance in 2019.

In his introduction to the report, Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden writes:

“Early 2020 has been a time of extraordinary turbulence because of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has affected so many people around the world. Many have lost their lives. At Shell, we are doing everything we can to help in the global response to the virus.”

“At the same time, Shell remains keenly aware of the longer-term challenges facing our society. Shell must further step up efforts on all fronts, from climate change to ethical leadership to greater transparency. We must continue to make a real contribution to people’s lives.”

The Sustainability Report sets out how Shell is playing a role in the transition to a lower-carbon world and its contribution to society, which includes helping to achieve universal access to cleaner, affordable energy. The report also includes the details of the Net Carbon Footprint* of energy products Shell sold each year from 2016 to 2019.

Shell also publishes its 2019 Payments to Governments Report covering countries where it has exploration and production activities. This report details payments in 28 countries and is prepared in accordance with the UK’s The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). The report complements Shell’s Tax Contribution Report published in December 2019, which provides information about the corporate income tax Shell paid in countries and locations where it had a taxable presence across all businesses in 2018.

Download the 2019 Sustainability Report

To read the Payments to Governments Report, go to www.shell.com/payments