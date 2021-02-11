RDC and Climate Neutral Group are pleased to announce their partnership

RDC is pleased to announce a partnership with Climate Neutral Group, a leading climate expert who guides organisations via footprinting, reduction and offsetting to net Zero CO2.

Modelling fuel burn and CO 2 emissions is an integral data component for RDC’s market leading analytical product suite and combining this with Climate Neutral Group’s expertise in integrated carbon calculation tools, reduction strategies and their carbon offsetting products means customers now have access to both datasets in a single software platform. “Our partnership with Climate Neutral Group allows RDC to provide a full CO 2 service to our clients with offsetting in accredited offsetting programmes. Climate Neutral Group clients and partners will benefit from the most accurate CO 2 data calculations.“ stated Charlotte Rendle, RDCs Head of Partnerships.