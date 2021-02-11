RDC and Climate Neutral Group are pleased to announce their partnership

RDC is pleased to announce a partnership with Climate Neutral Group, a leading climate expert who guides organisations via footprinting, reduction and offsetting to net Zero CO2.
Modelling fuel burn and CO2 emissions is an integral data component for RDC’s market leading analytical product suite and combining this with Climate Neutral Group’s expertise in integrated carbon calculation tools, reduction strategies and their carbon offsetting products means customers now have access to both datasets in a single software platform. “Our partnership with Climate Neutral Group allows RDC to provide a full CO2 service to our clients with offsetting in accredited offsetting programmes. Climate Neutral Group clients and partners will benefit from the most accurate CO2 data calculations.“ stated Charlotte Rendle, RDCs Head of Partnerships.
“Our partnership with RDC Aviation will help to increase sustainable air travel. We looked at several CO2 emission engines and have chosen for the RDC data methodology’; more accurate; particularly regarding flight specific calculations of emissions, load factor and the widest range of cabin classes. Using RDC data in our new CNG Flight Carbon Calculator, which can be fully integrated in the booking system of TMCs, allows travellers to clearly identify flights and seats that have the lowest carbon impact benefits as part of their net zero travel policy.” Marjan Verbeek, Strategic Partnership Manager.