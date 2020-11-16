Randstad the only HR services provider in DJSI 2020 World Index

The results of the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) review have been announced. Randstad is proud to be included as the only HR services provider in the Professional Services industry of the DJSI World index. This year, Randstad was assessed as best in class by S&P Global on the criterion Risk & Crisis management. Launched in 1999, the DJSI recognizes the leading companies in each industry sector for responsible economic, environmental, and social performance.

Since Randstad’s founding in 1960, the simultaneous promotion of all interests has been at the core of our company’s values. Randstad was built upon the firm belief that no company can exist if it does not make a positive contribution to society. Efficient and flexible labor markets are not only essential for the success of businesses, but they benefit society as a whole. That is why we have always been passionate about supporting people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We have committed ourselves to maximize future employment and contribute to economic growth for society at large.

CEO Jacques van den Broek comments: “We’re again proud of being included as the only HR services company in this year’s Dow Jones Sustainability Index and recognized for our efforts to contribute to a better society. Attention for people has been in our DNA since our foundation and continues to be a very important part of our Tech & Touch strategy. Our ultimate goal to touch the work lives of 500 million people by 2030 worldwide makes us develop client and talent experiences that combine technology and human strength. As this year has been an unprecedented one due to the COVID-19 crisis in regards to personal interaction, we are happy to have been able to keep in touch with our clients and talent and help them restart their business or get back to work in a safe manner.”