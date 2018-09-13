Philips ranks #2 in the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Royal Philips scored 81 out of 100 points overall in the Health Care Equipment & Services industry group of the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). With this score, Philips came in second in the first year that it has been reclassified to this category, in line with its transformation to a focused health technology company.

Philips achieved the same ranking in MTC Health Care Equipment & Supplies category, which aggregates into the Health Care Equipment & Services industry group.Philips’ corporate sustainability results were good in the Economic Dimension cluster, with the company performing well in both the supply chain and innovation management categories. Performance in the Environmental Dimension category was strong, with high scores obtained in environmental reporting and climate strategy. In the Social Dimensions category, Philips showed solid results, underlined by good results in the talent attraction & retention and health outcome categories.

“I am proud to see that our efforts to improve access to care, co-create circular economy-based business models, and become carbon neutral in our global operations by 2020 are being recognized by the prestigious Down Jones Sustainable Index”, said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “As an organization that is focused on continuous improvement, we will work hard to further enhance our performance. At Philips, we fully embrace sustainability because of the benefits for societies, and because we believe it drives innovation and economic growth. That’s why sustainable development is an integral part of our company strategy.”

As part of its 5-year sustainability program, ‘Healthy people, sustainable planet’, which was launched in 2016, Philips is committed to becoming carbon neutral in its operations, to grow its Green Revenues to 70% of sales, and to have 15% of its revenues generated through circular economy-driven propositions by 2020. Additionally, by 2020, Philips will fully close the loop on all large medical systems equipment that becomes available to the company, and will expand circular practices to cover all professional equipment by 2025.