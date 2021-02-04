Philips CEO Frans van Houten announces introduction of the PACE Circular Economy Action Agendas

“Transitioning to a circular economy requires all of us to team up and commit to doing things fundamentally differently. The PACE Action Agenda will help guide and drive circular ways of working across the board, changing how we create value without devastating environmental impact. I call on all leaders in public and private sectors to join PACE and commit to adopt climate actions and prioritize circularity.” said Frans van Houten, CEO Royal Philips.

As Chair of PACE, Frans will emphasize the need for collaboration as the only way to realize change on a global scale and that the circular economy presents new opportunities to create inclusive societies that are not reliant on finite natural resources, as well as creating new opportunities for business growth. He will also highlight how Philips is already responding to these challenges and opportunities through initiatives such as its current trade-in program for large medical equipment, and its efforts to make sure all its products are energy efficient, use minimal materials, and are responsibly recyclable. He will also emphasize the need for industry-wide standards and metrics for value retention and takeback, clear communication of value drivers for reuse and refurbishment, and the removal of regulatory barriers, such as cross-boundary restrictions on the movements of used parts.

In his concluding remarks, Frans will highlight the PACE Circular Economy Action Agenda as an urgent call for action and an important step forward in scaling up the circular economy, and make a plea for others to join PACE and commit to taking tangible action together.

