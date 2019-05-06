Nutreco’s online 2018 Sustainability Report opens up about industry challenges

Dutch based Nutreco today published its first ever-online Sustainability Report, as part of its ongoing commitment to putting sustainability at the heart of everything the company does.

Nutreco’s 2018 Report outlines the company’s innovative approach to tackling the challenges of sustainability. Punctuated throughout with testimonials from its stakeholders, the report highlights the work being done by Nutreco’s people to drive the company’s mission of “Feeding the Future”. Bringing words to life through a wide range of visual assets, this online report is also complete with interactive features to encourage dialogue between readers and the company.

CEO Rob Koremans says, “At Nutreco, we believe there is only one way to do business, and that is ‘the right way’ – everything we do is driven by sustainability and guided by the concept of a circular economy, where we consider the entire impact of what we do on people and the planet. That’s why I’m delighted that, for the first time, we will no longer be printing our sustainability report but taking it online instead.”

An exceptional year

Nutreco launched its Nuterra sustainability program in 2016 to ensure that its sustainability goals are integrated into its corporate culture and the day-to-day work of its employees. The report highlights the company’s significant progress on those goals in 2018. “Last year was an exceptional year for sustainability at Nutreco, thanks to the passion and expertise of our people, who are genuinely dedicated to our mission of feeding the future,” continued Rob.

This year, for the first time, Nutreco has dedicated an entire section of its report to sharing its dilemmas around issues such as deforestation, antimicrobial resistance and the expense of cutting-edge ingredients. It describes how the company is working to find solutions to these dilemmas through innovative technologies and new ways of doing business, including cooperating across the supply chain in a pre-competitive way to make a bigger difference.

Empowering communities

In addition, Nutreco’s 2018 Sustainability Report highlights case studies of how the company is creating value for its stakeholders and gives an update on its community development projects, which are producing immediate benefits for people in communities across the globe. Nutreco’s Corporate Sustainability Director José Villalón says, “These five projects address economic poverty in communities where we operate. Through them, our local employees are transferring skills and knowledge about sustainable feed and production to small farmers, empowering them to improve their economic situation.”

For the past two consecutive years, Nutreco was nominated one of ten finalists for sustainability reporting in the UK’s prestigious, RSA-accredited, edie Sustainability Leaders Awards. Once again this year, Nutreco has drafted its report according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and includes a description of how the company is addressing the eight United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that management believes the company is best positioned to impact.

Read Nutreco’s 2018 Sustainability report here.

CSR Consultancy firm Sustainalize checked the data quality. See their statement in the report.

Watch a conversation between Nutreco’s CEO Rob Koremans and Corporate Sustainability Director José Villalón about Nutreco’s 2018 Sustainability Report: