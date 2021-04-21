McKinsey launches Sustainability platform for helping clients innovate to net zero

McKinsey announced the launch of McKinsey Sustainability, their new client-service platform with the goal of helping all industry sectors transform to get to net zero by 2050 and to cut carbon emissions by half by 2030.

McKinsey Sustainability seeks to be the preeminent impact partner and advisor for our clients, from the board room to the engine room, on sustainability, climate, energy transition, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG). We are committed to investing behind this goal over the next four years—through our client service, knowledge and capability building, acquisitions and alliances as well as pro-bono investments.

This launch builds on our nearly 100-year history and our mission to help our clients make distinctive, lasting, and substantial improvements in their performance in several ways: by developing distinctive insights; convening leaders across the private, public, and social sector; and acting as a responsible citizen of the world. We will deploy the innovative capabilities, tools, and solutions we have created and embedded in our work across industries and functions that are making a difference already.

“Our aim is to be the largest private sector catalyst for decarbonization,” says our global managing partner Kevin Sneader. “The transition to a net-zero economy will increase the basis of innovation and competition. Those who act now will be advantaged, and we will help our clients ensure they are among these sustainability leaders.”

McKinsey Sustainability will invest in the creation of climate and energy transition thought leadership, building on our ground-breaking work on carbon cost curves, which began with our first report on greenhouse gas abatement in 2007 and more recently continued with our January 2020 McKinsey Global Institute report “Climate risk and response: Physical hazards and socioeconomic impact.”