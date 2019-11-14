LeasePlan releases first Sustainability Report

LeasePlan today launched its first annual Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s progress on its overall sustainability strategy, including its ambition to achieve net-zero emission from its total fleet by 2030.

LeasePlan’s sustainability strategy has three key focus areas: shaping the future of low-emission mobility; strengthening its contribution to societal wellbeing; and reducing its own environmental impact.

The report provides detailed information on the company’s activities in each of the above areas, as well as a scorecard outlining its progress.

Tex Gunning, CEO of LeasePlan, said: “Climate change is the biggest challenge we face as humanity, and as road transport accounts for around 20% of global CO2 emissions, we’re determined to play our part. That’s why we want to achieve zero tailpipe emissions from our entire fleet of 1.9 million vehicles by 2030, starting with our employees’ vehicles. These are, of course, ambitious goals, which is why we’ve decided to publish our first-ever Sustainability Report. We want to be transparent with our customers, investors and other stakeholders, about how our zero-emission journey is going and where we can improve. Our mantra is simple: if it’s reportable, it’s measurable – and then we can be held accountable.”

Key sustainability highlights covered in the report include:

Rolling out a full-package electric vehicle (EV) solution for customers in 12 countries worldwide. A growing proportion of the LeasePlan fleet is now EV, showing sustained customer engagement with the company’s zero-emission strategy

Launching LeasePlan’s first Green Bond Framework, which will be used to finance or refinance the purchase Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). The EUR 500 million bond attracted more than EUR 3.5 billion of demand from around 260 investors

Organising a series of educational EV events for customers and publishing multiple insights and guides, such as the popular Sustainable Fleet Benchmark, to help customers make informed decisions about electric driving

Download the report