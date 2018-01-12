ISO 20400 – Bureau Veritas and CDP Explore The New Standard for Sustainable Procurement

With sustainability playing an increasingly important role on the corporate agenda, forward-thinking organisations are looking for new and alternative ways of ensuring more sustainable operations and promoting sustainability credentials to their customers. Add to this the growing complexity of global supply chains as organisations seek to drive competitiveness through outsourcing, and it becomes clear how important it is to embed sustainability into procurement practices. It is no longer enough to manage your own sustainability performance, but also that of your suppliers. Bureau Veritas and CDP are supporting organisations seeking to develop a more sustainable procurement strategy with the launch of a new white paper, The Road to Sustainable Procurement with ISO 20400.

This brand new report provides valuable insights on how to mitigate sustainability risks and unlock opportunities in the supply chain by aligning with the principles of ISO 20400, the International Standard for Sustainable Procurement.

The white paper covers a range of topics related to sustainable procurement, including the benefits of enhancing sustainable business practices in the supply chain, an introduction to ISO 20400, as well as how to implement sustainable procurement using the standard.

The report has been prepared by the expert Bureau Veritas team in conjunction with CDP, the organisation that administers the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

Lina Hilwani, Manager of Bureau Veritas Sustainability Services said: “Organisations have traditionally focused on reducing their own direct impacts but often the greatest sustainability risks lie in their supply chain, which is also typically where most of the impact reduction opportunities exist. As such, a key component of the sustainability strategies of many organisations nowadays is not only the management of their own performance but also the management of their suppliers’ impacts. Despite this, the reality is that many organisations continue to lack the ability to accurately identify the sustainability risks within their supply chains or the opportunities to mitigate those risks.

ISO 20400 may be used by any organisation, irrespective of its size, sector or location, and is relevant to all those involved in the procurement process. It is therefore an incredibly valuable tool through which any business can improve its sustainability performance.

This white paper is designed to guide organisations to affect positive change in their supply chains by harnessing the power of the procurement function to help achieve their sustainability objectives.”

Download the white paper (pdf, on request)