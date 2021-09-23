HES International commits to the Ten Principles of the UN

The Dutch company HES International is committed to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact (UNGC) on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. By incorporating the Ten Principles of the UNGC into their strategies, policies and procedures, and by establishing a culture of integrity, they are not only upholding our basic responsibilities to people and planet, but also setting the stage for long-term success.

An uplift of the Code of Conduct including an extended compliance campaign is at hand and fits in seamlessly to this commitment. Corporate Sustainability begins with a principles-based approach to doing business. This means operating in ways that, at a minimum, meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Responsible businesses apply the same values and principles wherever they have a presence, and know that good practices in one area should not offset harm in another.

Marielle Hoeijmans, General Counsel at HES International, commented: ‘Current societal challenges have become too large for an individual company to solve alone. Joining efforts and being connected to a ‘global family’ such as the UNGC, enables us to set effective steps. We want to create long-term growth and value for all our stakeholders including employees, customers, shareholders and the communities and countries in which we operate. And that’s exactly the reason why we have committed ourselves to the Ten Principles of the UNCG.’

Nicole Schaffroth, Sustainability Manager at HES International added: ‘Signatories of the Ten Principles are expected to take action to advance on the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). These SDGs represent 17 of the largest global challenges, as identified by the United Nations. We are using the SDGs as a guideline for developing a Sustainability Program.’

HES supports public accountability and transparency, and is therefore also committed to report on her progress within one year of joining the UN Global Compact, and annually thereafter according to the UN Global Compact Communication on Progress (COP) policy.

About HES International

Contributing to the world of tomorrow, that’s what we do at HES. With 18 terminals in 6 countries at strategic located ports in Europe we are an important switch in the continuous delivery of essential building blocks for our everyday life needed to develop, sustain and improve the world around us. Our professional staff of 1,270 ensure that bulk commodities are safely stored, handled and processed 24/7 for customers from all corners of the globe.

We pursue sustainable growth of our Agri & Minerals and liquid product portfolio as well as an expansion of our processing activities through expansion of our existing sites, greenfield development and the acquisition of operating terminals. In addition we have a strong focus on adjacent business opportunities that arise from the energy transition such as hydrogen, refrigerated gases and chemical recycling.

We want to create long-term growth and value for all our stakeholders including employees, customers, shareholders and the communities and countries in which we operate. This is underpinned by our focus on safety and our core values of integrity, respect, accountability, openness and entrepreneurialism.

HES International is headquartered in Rotterdam and has already been carefully handling bulk raw materials since 1908. Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, via Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5, and West Street Infrastructure Partners III, managed by the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs, each indirectly control 50% of the shares of HES International B.V.