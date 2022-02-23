Royal Philips today provided an update on its key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) achievements in 2021 as it continues to deliver innovative health technology solutions around the world. These 2021 ESG achievements include 1.7 billion lives improved by Philips’ healthcare and personal health products, services and solutions, 16% of sales derived from circular revenues, and continued carbon neutrality in its own operations.

“Inspired by our purpose to improve people’s health and well-being, we innovate solutions that deliver meaningful impact, while doing business responsibly and sustainably,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “I am proud that we again delivered on our ESG commitments, such as reaching 1.7 billion people with our products, services and solutions in 2021, including 167 million in underserved communities. Driven by the creativity and hard work of our global workforce, we will continue to raise the bar for ourselves and our partners across our entire value chain.”

Philips’ Environmental, Social, and Governance update is an integral part of the Philips Annual Report 2021, which was published earlier today. Highlights include:

Environmental:

Circular revenues accounted for 16% of sales in 2021, driven by healthcare informatics and services to enhance medical equipment uptime and utilization, system and software upgrades for enhanced functionality and extended lifetime, reusing refurbished parts and systems, as well as product rental models and operational leases. As part of Philips’ ambition to close the loop for all professional equipment by 2025, over 3,000 systems were returned to the company for responsible recycling/repurposing. In addition, Philips further reduced the amount of waste produced in its sites, realizing a 29% waste reduction compared to 2020. Of the waste that was produced, 87% was repurposed.

While already carbon neutral in its own operations, Philips further reduced its remaining site-related CO2 emissions by 12% in 2021 by installing solar panels and making its buildings more energy efficient. The company also continued to shift to low carbon transport modes, reducing its aviation-related emissions by instigating a stricter air freight policy, optimizing its warehouse locations, and electrifying its leased vehicle fleet.

Philips stepped up its supplier sustainability program with the aim of at least 50% of its suppliers (based on spend) committing to science-based targets (SBTs) for CO₂ emissions reduction by 2025. This major push to decarbonize its supply chain will have a potential impact seven times greater than the reduction of CO₂ emissions from Philips’ own operations. In 2021, 28% of Philips’ purchases were made at suppliers that have committed to science-based CO₂ reduction targets. Philips’ supplier engagement actions on climate change were recognized by CDP, the not-for-profit environmental impact disclosure organization, for the fifth year in a row in 2021.

