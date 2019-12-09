Guidance for corporate boards how to oversee Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues

In a new report, Ceres provides guidance to corporate boards on how they can effectively oversee risks posed by ESG issues, including questions for directors to ask management throughout the risk identification, prioritization and mitigation processes. The report offers also concrete recommendations for boards looking to improve their companies’ resilience in the face of ESG risks.

As the risks from environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues such as climate change, water scarcity and human rights become more apparent, and with growing investor attention and action on ESG issues, it is increasingly important for corporate boards to understand how these issues affect business strategy and performance. Impacts from these issues can be financial and material, and can spread across multiple areas of a business. No longer off in the future or merely hypothetical, many of these impacts are being felt now across almost every sector of the economy.

Download the report (pdf)