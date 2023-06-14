Webinar Regenerative Agriculture

Are you a company, NGO or knowledge institute and working on Regenerative Agriculture in your project? Or do you want to learn more about this topic in general? Then join our online webinar on July 6 from 15.00 – 16.30 hrs.
In this webinar by RVO Nederland we want to give you more background information on Regenerative Agriculture in general, and also demonstrate how this method can cut both ways: raising the income of small scale farmers, while improving biodiversity and climate resilience.
We take a deep dive in 2 RVO-projects which focus on Regenerative Agriculture; a cocoa project in Sierra Leone and an agroforestry project in Indonesia. Our project partners Tradin Organic and AidEnvironment will share their experiences and will elaborate on tips & tricks to make Regenerative Agriculture more effective in future projects.
Tentative Program
|15.05 – 15.10
|Welcome and introduction
|By Iemy Brand (project advisor) – RVO
|15.10 – 15.30
|Key-note on Regenerative Agriculture
|By Michelle Awuor (Regenerative Specialist East Africa)
– Grounded
|15.30 – 15.50
|Deep dive cocoa project – Sierra Leone (FVO)
|By Karst Kooistra (Global Sourcing Development Director) – Tradin Organic
|15.50 – 16.10
|Deep dive agroforestry project -Indonesia (SDGP)
|By Lysanne Vergroesen (Sustainable Landscape Mngt) – AidEnvironment
|16.10 – 16.25
|Questions and wrap-up
|Facilitated by RVO colleagues
Looking forward to welcome you in our webinar! Register here!