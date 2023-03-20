The Sustainability Event 2023 by GSES

Wanneer

30/06/2023    
12:30 - 18:00
Waar

Kauwgomballenfabriek
Paul van Vlissingenstraat 10, Amsterdam, 1096 BK
Thé Sustainability Event 2023, powered by GSES and friends. Meet like-minded professionals, talk sustainability & learn about best practices.

Meet like-minded professionals, talk sustainability & learn about best practices with GSES.

Agenda

12:15 – 13:00

Opening with lunch

13:00 – 13:10

Welcome address by Harm Edens

13:10 – 13:25

Sustainable changes (TBC)

Prinses Laurentien

13:25 – 13:45

Promoting Sustainability and changing the world

Prinses Laurentien & Kelly Ruigrok (GSES)

13:45 – 14:00

Case study sustainability and transparency b2b stakeholders & consumers

Linda Keijzer (Xenos)

14:00 – 14:20

The innovative Arena case: impact on people, the planet and the environment

Henk van Raan (Johan Cruiff Arena)

14:20 – 14:45

Panel

14:45 – 15:25

Coffee Break

15:25 – 15:50

Opening Session 2 and Interview with Ruud Koornstra

15:50 – 16:05

EU commission Data for Good & GSES project mapping TBC

GSES

16:05 – 16:20

CSR-d

Kelly Ruigrok

16:20 – 16:40

Sustainable Procurement verified and made easy

Eric Sessink (LVNL)

16:40 – 17:00

Special Guest

17:00 – 17:05

Wrap up and closing note

17:05 – 18:00

Networking reception

