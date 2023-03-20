The Sustainability Event 2023 by GSES

Thé Sustainability Event 2023, powered by GSES and friends. Meet like-minded professionals, talk sustainability & learn about best practices.
Meet like-minded professionals, talk sustainability & learn about best practices with GSES.
Agenda
12:15 – 13:00
Opening with lunch
13:00 – 13:10
Welcome address by Harm Edens
13:10 – 13:25
Sustainable changes (TBC)
Prinses Laurentien
13:25 – 13:45
Promoting Sustainability and changing the world
Prinses Laurentien & Kelly Ruigrok (GSES)
13:45 – 14:00
Case study sustainability and transparency b2b stakeholders & consumers
Linda Keijzer (Xenos)
14:00 – 14:20
The innovative Arena case: impact on people, the planet and the environment
Henk van Raan (Johan Cruiff Arena)
14:20 – 14:45
Panel
14:45 – 15:25
Coffee Break
15:25 – 15:50
Opening Session 2 and Interview with Ruud Koornstra
15:50 – 16:05
EU commission Data for Good & GSES project mapping TBC
GSES
16:05 – 16:20
CSR-d
Kelly Ruigrok
16:20 – 16:40
Sustainable Procurement verified and made easy
Eric Sessink (LVNL)
16:40 – 17:00
Special Guest
17:00 – 17:05
Wrap up and closing note
17:05 – 18:00
Networking reception