Start Training ‘Systems Thinking’ for a circular economy

Gustav Mahlerlaan 10 - Amsterdam

Date(s) - 14/11/2022

09:15 - 12:15

Systems thinking is an important competence for the transition to the circular economy. Research by the Sustainability University shows that the transition to a circular economy requires more systems thinkers. Moreover, systems thinking is a competence that is not yet widely available in the selection, assessment and development of professionals.

Carola Wijdoogen, Elfrieke van Galen and Liesbeth Lens – all experienced trainers and sustainability professionals will work with you and will familiarize you with systems thinking, determine how competent you already are and practice with the competence systems thinking based on a circular economy case.

This training is for all business professionals who want to work in companies to accelerate the circular economy.

After this workshop/training you will know what system thinking is, how to use it in your work in Circular Economy and what your personal goal should be to develop it (further).

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Time spent: 2 x 3 hours training, part 1 and part 2, in addition (max 3 hours) self study

Number of participants: minimum of 8 and maximum of 15 participants

Costs: 495, – ex VAT for online and for on location

Dates:

November 14th (09.15 -12.15) part 1 and November 21th (09.15 – 12.15) part 2 – on location CIRCL Amsterdam

Language: Dutch