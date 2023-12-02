We’re thrilled to announce that Plant FWD is back in 2024! And this time we’re bigger and better than before, making more impact during a unique 2-day event.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience

On April 23 & 24, once again we will transform Theater Amsterdam into the hotspot for plant-based branding & innovations at Plant FWD 2024. Uniting the brightest minds in the (agri)food, plant-based and alt-proteins industries. This is where start-ups, brands, investors, future talents and other change-makers work together to shape a sustainable and plant forward future!

What’s in store for you?

Inspiring speakers: Listen to over 40 + leaders, including food start-ups, policymakers, and corporate innovators.

Unparalleled networking: Connect with professionals, industry experts, and emerging brands.

Spotlight opportunities: Showcase your groundbreaking products and pitch to retail buyers & investors.

Taste and discover: new plant-based products and innovations at our newly created 1.000m2 market experience square.

This is your opportunity to be a part of the most innovative plant-based conference of the year.

It’s all about taste

We are also thrilled to announce our first keynote speaker. Named best plant-based restaurant in the world in 2022 by the Gastronomic Forum plus awarded with 2 Michelin stars and 1 Green Michelin star, the team at De Nieuwe Winkel definitely knows a thing or two about taste and innovation. Rarely seen live on stage, botanical gastronomist Emile van der Staak will share his philosophy on taste at Plant FWD 2024! Taste according to Van der Staak is the only convincing pathway towards a plant-based diet. He will present some of his latest R&D projects and maybe you will even get an actual taste….

More information/register