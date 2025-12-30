Join Europe’s biggest conference for alternative protein professionals at the Midden Nederland Hallen in Barneveld on April 8-9, 2026! At Plant FWD, we’re bringing together the best minds in the game—from pioneering start-ups and forward-thinking investors to visionary policymakers, change-making corporates, creative chefs, and innovative researchers—all united to shape a plant-forward future. Because our food system need a radical transformation. And that requires bold action. Will you join us?

‍What you can expect at Plant FWD 2026:

‍ Network with 1000+ changemakers in food, industry experts and emerging brands.

in food, industry experts and emerging brands. Get inspired by 40+ visionary speakers ranging from CEO’s and founders to policy makers and groundbreaking scientists.

ranging from CEO’s and founders to policy makers and groundbreaking scientists. Discover the hottest start- and scale-ups and apply to pitch to retail buyers & investors.

and apply to pitch to retail buyers & investors. Taste and discover the latest food innovations and products from our partners at The Market of 1,000 m2.

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