Plant FWD 2026

Wanneer

08/04/2026 - 09/04/2026    
09:30 - 17:00
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Waar

Midden Nederland Hallen
Thorbeckelaan 123, Barneveld, 3771 ED
Midden Nederland Hallen
Plant FWD 2026

Join Europe’s biggest conference for alternative protein professionals at the Midden Nederland Hallen in Barneveld on April 8-9, 2026! At Plant FWD, we’re bringing together the best minds in the game—from pioneering start-ups and forward-thinking investors to visionary policymakers, change-making corporates, creative chefs, and innovative researchers—all united to shape a plant-forward future. Because our food system need a radical transformation. And that requires bold action. Will you join us?

‍What you can expect at Plant FWD 2026:

  • Network with 1000+ changemakers in food, industry experts and emerging brands.
  • Get inspired by 40+ visionary speakers ranging from CEO’s and founders to policy makers and groundbreaking scientists.
  • Discover the hottest start- and scale-ups and apply to pitch to retail buyers & investors.
  • Taste and discover the latest food innovations and products from our partners at The Market of 1,000 m2.

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