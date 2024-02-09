Masterclass Double Materiality

Getting Started with your Double Materiality Analysis

Do you want to understand what double materiality entails and how to apply it? Sign up now for this practical training.

Why this training?

Double materiality is a legal requirement in the European Union under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Currently, there are limited guidelines on conducting a double materiality assessment, and few examples and best practices on this subject are available. This training provides both the theoretical background and practical guidance on setting up the double materiality process within your organization.

Double materiality means looking at materiality from two perspectives: from an impact perspective (what is the organization’s impact on ESG topics?) and a financial perspective (what are the risks and opportunities that ESG topics pose for the organization?).

Results of the masterclass

At the end of the training, you will have:

A clear understanding of double materiality in relation to legislation and various reporting frameworks and standards

Insight into the steps of the double materiality process, and when and how stakeholders should be involved

A practical approach to designing and conducting a double materiality analysis and integrating the process into other departments, such as Risk and Strategy

Knowledge on the auditor’s perspective

