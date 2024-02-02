ImpactFest 2024

Each fall, ImpactCity calls upon startups, scale-ups, investors, knowledge institutes, corporates, policymakers, and passionate individuals worldwide to unite and unleash the power of collaboration. Previous editions have already established many successful and meaningful connections.

So, grab your agenda and block the entire day for another inspiring program filled with interactive sessions, intimate discussions, panel conversations, and many new connections to help you with the next step in your mission. Together, we can shape and build a better future for generations to come.

ImpactFest is the annual flagship event of ImpactCity The Hague, founded by the municipality of The Hague. “Doing good and doing business” is the core of what ImpactCity stands for.

The Hague is the city for entrepreneurs working on innovations for a better world. As ImpactCity, The Hague offers a wide range of opportunities and services to entrepreneurs and other impact makers with innovative solutions to help them start and scale their business and impact.

To effectively address global challenges, public and private partnerships are formed on themes such as energy, water, food, humanitarian innovation, and climate. The local and at the same time unique international network of The Hague connects NGOs, research centres, knowledge institutes, established companies, governments, and many innovative entrepreneurs who want to make a difference, resulting in a lively and leading impact ecosystem.

ImpactFest was created in 2016 to bring together this ecosystem of purpose-driven organisations from all corners of the world ImpactFest provides a platform to present yourself, pitch for investors, and exchange experiences to scale together.

Over the past years, ImpactFest has become a leading impact event in Europe and is seen as an international “must-attend” event in the impact world. Key changemakers come together to network and find collaborators to address global challenges.

More information about the program and registration will follow later here.