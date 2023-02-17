The European CIRC-UITS project (Circular Integration of independent Reverse supply Chains for the smart reUse of IndusTrially relevant Semiconductors), which develops digital solutions for the design, production and end-of-life management of electronic components. Dutch partners are TNO, Material Recycling and Sustainability B.V and TRACXON BV.

In fact, CIRC-UITS intends to develop new technologies for designing, disassembling and efficiently and sustainably reusing disused electronic components inside new products, but it also intends to define new business models to improve data sharing and standardisation among the industrial leaders involved in the supply chains.

In particular, the advantages of the digital circular economy will be demonstrated through 4 pilot projects:

Development of environmentally friendly electronic panels to be incorporated into inverters and battery management systems in electric cars

Development of new-generation tyre sensors

Development of environmentally friendly flexible processing boards

Classification and storage of obsolete printed circuits of various pieces of electrical and electronic equipment

In this way, CIRC-UITS will provide material support to businesses in the automotive and mass-produced electronics sector, demonstrating the benefits that can be obtained from the application of the circular economy paradigm both from the perspective of both the business and supply chain and from the technological and sustainability perspective, through the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in the processes through which disused electronic components are managed and in the design of new products.

The three-year CIRC-UITS project is a Research and Innovation action co-financed by the European Commission under its Horizon Europe programme, and is coordinated by professors Paolo Rosa and Sergio Terzi from the Politecnico di Milano’s Department of Management Engineering and has a total budget of around € 6 million.

The project, coordinated by the Politecnico di Milano, has support from the following partners: