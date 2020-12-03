EcoVadis and the WBCSD Join Forces to Reduce Scope 3 Emissions

EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, joined over 200 forward-thinking companies as the newest Innovator Member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). EcoVadis will participate in WBCSD’s SOS 1.5 project, a climate action roadmap designed to help companies reach net-zero carbon emissions before 2050. This announcement follows EcoVadis’ Climate Week NYC event where it launched a first-of-its-kind Carbon Action Module, a new solution built to tackle Scope 3 emissions at the heart of the problem: the supply chain.

“All companies have a responsibility to protect the communities they serve and achieve net-zero emissions to get within reach of the 1.5°C target for a climate-safe world. To do so, we need a robust and clear approach to measurement and reporting that is adaptable across business sectors and sizes, and, most importantly, actionable,” said Peter Bakker, WBCSD President and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome EcoVadis as our newest Innovator Member. Their supply chain expertise, breadth of sustainability intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools will help our society reach the goals outlined by the SOS 1.5 project.”

A recent EcoVadis analysis of 40,000 global organizations revealed a massive shortfall in supplier carbon reporting and action. Current methods make it difficult to benchmark performance, track progress over time, or identify which actions led to improvements – making it clear that change is needed.

“Global supply chains need standardized and effective guidance on reducing value chain emissions,” said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-CEO of EcoVadis. “As a WBCSD member, we will work hand-in-hand with a network of innovative, global businesses, to collaborate and knowledge share, establishing best practices for tackling Scope 3 emissions and ensuring our solutions make this possible on a global scale.”

Photo: WBCSD