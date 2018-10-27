Ecopreneur launches online Circularity Check

How circular are the products and services your company puts on the market? Ecopreneur.eu, the European Sustainable Business Federation, has launched a user-friendly and free Circularity Check in the form of an online questionnaire, in cooperation with MVO Nederland and WeSustain.

The interest in the circular economy is growing. More and more companies across Europe are pursuing to deliver sustainable and resource-efficient or “circular” products and services. But what exactly does “circular” mean? How do you measure it? And what is the relationship with sustainability? After two earlier pilot rounds, there is now a checklist launched for online use.

The Circularity Check is a free online tool with a questionnaire of about 60 questions that determines a circularity score for a specific product and / or service. Is it circular and sustainable, and if so, to what extent? A score is assigned to each question. The higher the score the better. The outcome of the check is a % that indicates how circular your product / service is. It is primarily intended as a product-based tool for self-evaluation by companies, from SMEs to multinationals.This is an online pilot which runs until March 1, 2019. With a big thanks to WeSustain for programming the Check for free!

Check it out here: https://ecopreneur.eu/circularity-check-landing-page/

Note: WeSustain will present on the 18th Dutch National Sustainability Congres on 8 November!