Startups working on groundbreaking technologies for adaptation and climate solutions have an important role to play in accelerating climate action. At Google, we want to foster a thriving ecosystem for startups advancing sustainability via AI-powered technology, and connect them with mentorship opportunities, technical expertise, and cloud technology that will help them grow. Out of the hundreds of amazing applications we received since announcing the program, we selected 14 startups that are tackling problems from crop insurance, to clothing resale platforms, to emissions reporting with technology. These groundbreaking companies are headquartered across seven different countries, focused on multiple verticals, and come with a diverse group of founder and executive backgrounds. Among them are the Dutch startups DayRize and Agcurate.

Meet the cohort

Climate change adaptation startups

Selected projects are using big data and AI to promote adaptation to the effects of climate change and preserve food security. Israeli AgroScout helps farmers monitor, detect and report on crops and supply chains, to ensure the quality of the produce and reduce carbon footprint and targeted chemical applications. It will be participating alongside Tel Aviv-based Albo Climate that uses deep learning to map, measure and monitor carbon sequestration to make it scalable. Also destined for agricultural ecosystems, Dutch Agcurate works with satellite-driven rural intelligence, offering crop assurance products to farmers and agri-retailers.

“Albo Climate’s vision is to adapt the mitigation potential of nature-based climate solutions by monitoring and forecasting carbon sequestration in vast ecosystems with high accuracy and transparency. The Google Accelerator is an incredible opportunity for Albo to bolster our go-to-market strategy, boost our proprietary AI models, and hone our UI interface. Integrating Google’s virtual machines will contribute to automating Albo’s system architecture and prediction process, allowing our clients to access the AI models and use them directly on the cloud, perform queries, and get their results quickly and securely,” said Dr Jacques Amselem, CEO, Albo Climate.

Helping manage natural resources more sustainably, Scottish Earth Blox leverages Google Earth Engine to provide accurate geospatial data to partners that need to make an assessment of forests or landcover, while Single.Earth, from Estonia, uses methods based on AI to evaluate and quantify forest health. Berlin-based Blok-Z traces, verifies and matches renewable energy generation and consumption with blockchain.

“Our goal is to offer energy retailers a product differentiator that enables them to sell renewable energy with complete verification of its origin. This is an excellent opportunity to pick some of the best brains in tech and use their expertise to improve our user experience and platform’s capabilities,” said Selim Satici, CEO & Cofounder, Blokz UG. “We are especially interested in learning more about Google Cloud’s services and blockchain tools, which can help us improve our core infrastructure.”

Sustainable supply chain startups

Artificial intelligence is critical to setting up more sustainable supply chains. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Dayrize, which enables companies with large product ranges to rapidly conduct ESG impact assessments of consumer products, may find similar technical challenges to Spanish BCome, which empowers textile businesses to build greener value chains. In the fashion vertical as well, Belfast-based RESPONSIBLE provides a solution to avoid over-consumption, allowing consumers to buy and trade pre-loved streetwear.

“Our ultimate goal is to grow circularity in the fashion industry and keep garments out of landfills. We hope Google’s AI technology and expertise in e-commerce/shopping can help us deliver an MVP of an industry-changing product within the timeframe of the program,” said Mark Dowds, Co-founder & CEO, Responsible.

Environmental impact measurement startups

Startups in this cohort are also developing tools to assess environmental impact across different sectors. Danish Legacy, working to simplify the carbon accounting and impact assessments of real estate portfolios, might find opportunities to collaborate with companies like Mortar IO, based in London, which is helping customers identify the low risk and cost routes to sustainable retrofitting. The UK’s ESGgen allows businesses to audit their environmental, social and governance measures, while German ecolytiq helps financial institutions provide their customers with environmental reporting. Finally, Germany-based eevie rewards employees that participate in their company’s decarbonization campaigns.

Resources for the startups

The cohort will meet for a bootcamp this month in Munich, working closely with Google teams and other subject matter experts to address product, engineering, business development, and funding. Much of the program will focus on providing startups with:

Tailored training support from Google mentors and industry experts, including in-person and virtual activities, one-on-one mentoring, and group learning sessions.

Dedicated Google Cloud technical expertise on the innovations that are helping solve some of climate change’s toughest challenges — cloud computing, AI, machine learning and geospatial analysis — to help these early stage participants accelerate their work.

Exposure to potential partners, venture capital firms and investors interested in climate change solutions.

Product credits via the Google for Startups Cloud Program, with the first year of Google Cloud and Firebase usage covered with credits up to $100,000 and an additional 20% costs covered up to $100,000 on year two1.

After 12 weeks, the program will culminate in a demo day on June 1, 2023. You can find more about the participants on the Google for Startups website.

Note: Bart Nollen, founder of DayRize will speak at the large congress on April,18: Purpose Day XL ‘The Road to Net Positive’