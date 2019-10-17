DSM to introduce bio- and/or recycled-based alternatives for its entire engineering plastics portfolio

To address the growing consumer and legislative demand for sustainable living practices and more circular products, manufacturers are increasingly integrating bio- and recycled-based materials into their designs. By offering a full portfolio of alternatives that contain at least 25% recycled and/or bio-based content by weight in the final product by 2030, DSM Engineering Plastics is enabling its customers to meet these demands and make more sustainable choices.

In particular, the portfolio of sustainable alternatives will leverage a toolbox of different technologies and approaches such as fermentation, mechanical recycling and mass balance accounting1 of bio-based and/or chemically recycled feedstock.

As an immediate step, today, DSM Engineering Plastics is launching bio-based grades of its Arnitel® and Stanyl® product portfolio manufactured via a mass-balancing approach of bio-based feedstock. The Stanyl bio-based grades are already available with the globally recognized sustainability certification ISCC Plus. Joost d’Hooghe, Vice President Polyamides at DSM Engineering Plastics said: “Our Arnitel and Stanyl bio-based alternatives will deliver the same functional performance as our conventional portfolio. This will enable our customers to easily shift to a more sustainable solution without having to requalify materials.”

Shruti Singhal, President DSM Engineering Plastics added: “We have a long history of delivering tangible proof points of our commitment to sustainability. I’m very proud that DSM is leading our industry by taking the ambitious next step of introducing more and more bio- and recycled-based alternatives to our existing portfolio. Together with our customers, suppliers and partners, we’re ready to drive our industry forward, seize the sustainable opportunities ahead, and deliver on our purpose of creating brighter lives for all!”

1) Mass balance accounting is a well-known approach that has been designed to trace the flow of materials through a complex value chain. The mass balance approach provides a set of rules for how to allocate the bio-based and/or recycled content to different products to be able to claim and market the content as ‘bio’-based or ‘recycled’-based. Source: Ellen MacArthur Foundation (Mass Balance White Paper).